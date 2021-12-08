ETC Planes Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay, Greece

210812-N-AZ866-1103 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 12, 2021) Chief Electronics Technician Julia Planes received her Plaque of Reenlistment from Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Thurman, Administration officer, NSA Souda Bay, during her reenlistment at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Aug. 12, 2021. Planes, a native of Manassas Park, Va., has been in the Navy for 11 years and at NSA Souda Bay for 1 year and 11 months. She reenlisted for 4 more years.



Planes is a member of the Air Operations Department and the leading chief petty officer for the cargo, passenger services and Air Terminal Operations Center divisions. She is responsible for making sure Sailors get qualified in their jobs, assists Sailors with evaluations and awards to ensure proper recognition, and counsels Sailors and provides mentorship to Sailors.



Planes said she reenlisted because she wanted to stay in the Navy for 20 years to help her fellow Sailors with their careers. “I first joined to do the initial reenlistment, get out and go to school using the G.I. Bill. But, I found out I liked working with Sailors and seeing their successes and helping them to improve. For my end goal I would like to work for a school house because I want to chance to mold and teach Sailors and set them up for success.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

