Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay Conducts a Small Boat Probe and Attack Drill [Image 2 of 4]

    NSA Souda Bay Conducts a Small Boat Probe and Attack Drill

    GREECE

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210810-N-AZ866-1729 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 10, 2021) A Harbor Security boat approaches an unauthorized vessel (simulated by another Harbor Security boat) during a small boat probe and attack drill held by the Anti-Terrorism Training Team at the Marathi NATO Pier Facility in Souda Bay, Greece, Aug. 10, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 07:24
    Photo ID: 6787503
    VIRIN: 210810-N-AZ866-1729
    Resolution: 4163x2596
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Conducts a Small Boat Probe and Attack Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay Conducts a Small Boat Probe and Attack Drill
    NSA Souda Bay Conducts a Small Boat Probe and Attack Drill
    NSA Souda Bay Conducts a Small Boat Probe and Attack Drill
    ETC Planes Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay, Greece

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Greece
    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT