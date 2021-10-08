210810-N-AZ866-1729 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 10, 2021) A Harbor Security boat approaches an unauthorized vessel (simulated by another Harbor Security boat) during a small boat probe and attack drill held by the Anti-Terrorism Training Team at the Marathi NATO Pier Facility in Souda Bay, Greece, Aug. 10, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 07:24 Photo ID: 6787503 VIRIN: 210810-N-AZ866-1729 Resolution: 4163x2596 Size: 1.15 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Conducts a Small Boat Probe and Attack Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.