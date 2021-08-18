Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month-long training aids in developing future Army nurses [Image 5 of 5]

    Month-long training aids in developing future Army nurses

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Cadet Joelle Perry, a Fairfax, Virginia native and student at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, provides a presentation as part of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Nurse Summer Training Program at LRMC, Aug. 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month-long training aids in developing future Army nurses [Image 5 of 5], by Marcy Sanchez

    ROTC
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_Europe
    NSTP
    Nurse Summer Training Program

