210817-N-OJ308-1043

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 17, 2021) Seaman Tiyanna Steeley, assigned the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), communicates using a sound powered telephone, Aug. 17. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 08.17.2021
Location: GULF OF OMAN