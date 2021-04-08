Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF FCE senior leaders visit MCB Camp Blaz

    I MEF FCE senior leaders visit MCB Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Stanley James 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Donald Baldwin, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Chief of Staff, left, briefs Col. Matthew C. Shortal, the I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward Coordination Element Chief of Staff, during a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, Aug. 4, 2021. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included a meeting with leadership and key personnel. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Stanley James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021
    Photo ID: 6787201
    VIRIN: 210804-M-IM546-1002
    Resolution: 4826x3217
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    I MEF FCE senior leaders visit MCB Camp Blaz
    I MEF FCE senior leaders visit MCB Camp Blaz

    Guam
    briefing
    USMC
    Marines

