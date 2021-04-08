I MEF FCE senior leaders visit MCB Camp Blaz

Donald Baldwin, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Chief of Staff, left, briefs Col. Matthew C. Shortal, the I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward Coordination Element Chief of Staff, during a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, Aug. 4, 2021. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included a meeting with leadership and key personnel. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Stanley James)

Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU