    After a rain front

    After a rain front

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A double rainbow appears over Yokota Air Base, Japan after a rain front passed the Kanto plain, Aug. 18, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 19:16
    Photo ID: 6787102
    VIRIN: 210818-F-PM645-0383
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After a rain front, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rainbow

    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

