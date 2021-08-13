Guard, Reserve, Active Duty Join Forces at CSTX

Sgt. Shawn Deen, a cavalry scout with 3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, out of Fort Polk, Louisiana, poses for a portrait before an interview discussing his team's role in portraying the opposing force at a Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2021. Soldiers from the 347th Regional Support Group, Minnesota National Guard, completed the training lane while being evaluated by observer, coach/trainers from the U.S. Army Reserve's 78th Training Division. The collaborative training at CSTX enables Guard and Reserve units to achieve, improve and sustain readiness in preparation for future combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

