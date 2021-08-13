Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guard, Reserve, Active Duty Join Forces at CSTX [Image 10 of 10]

    Guard, Reserve, Active Duty Join Forces at CSTX

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Shawn Deen, a cavalry scout with 3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, out of Fort Polk, Louisiana, poses for a portrait before an interview discussing his team's role in portraying the opposing force at a Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2021. Soldiers from the 347th Regional Support Group, Minnesota National Guard, completed the training lane while being evaluated by observer, coach/trainers from the U.S. Army Reserve's 78th Training Division. The collaborative training at CSTX enables Guard and Reserve units to achieve, improve and sustain readiness in preparation for future combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Zaler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 10:08
    Photo ID: 6786109
    VIRIN: 210813-A-IF990-0300
    Resolution: 6121x4081
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard, Reserve, Active Duty Join Forces at CSTX [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Training
    CSTX-2021
    Global Medic-2021

