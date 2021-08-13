Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mastering MedEvac [Image 7 of 7]

    Mastering MedEvac

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 348th Field Hospital brace for rotor wash from a helicopter after a litter load training they recieved from C Company, 5/159th General Support Aviation Battalion, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2021. This rotation of Combat Support Training Exercise, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    VIRIN: 210813-A-OS326-0110
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Training
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

