Mastering MedEvac

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 348th Field Hospital brace for rotor wash from a helicopter after a litter load training they recieved from C Company, 5/159th General Support Aviation Battalion, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2021. This rotation of Combat Support Training Exercise, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

