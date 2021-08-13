Mastering MedEvac

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 348th Field Hospital receive instruction on performing litter load at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2021. This rotation of Combat Support Training Exercise, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

