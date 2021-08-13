Sgt. Joseph Brovton, a flight medic with C Company, 5/159th General Support Aviation Battalion, prepares for landing during litter load training for the 348th Field Hospital at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2021. This rotation of Combat Support Training Exercise, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 07:31 Photo ID: 6785962 VIRIN: 210813-A-OS326-0006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.98 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mastering MedEvac [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.