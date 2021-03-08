Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Roosevelt

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210803-N-CJ510-0411 ROTA, Spain (Aug. 03, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) man the rails as it pulls into port in Rota, Spain, Aug. 3, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6th Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt

