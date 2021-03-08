210803-N-CJ510-0336 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 03, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) lay a lei on the ship, Aug. 3, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 by PO2 Andrea Rumple