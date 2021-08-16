Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210816-N-OJ308-1039 [Image 7 of 9]

    210816-N-OJ308-1039

    GULF OF OMAN

    08.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210816-N-OJ308-1039
    GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 16, 2021) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), and Marines, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), scrub the ship's flight deck, Aug. 16. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 02:25
    Photo ID: 6785789
    VIRIN: 210816-N-OJ308-1039
    Resolution: 5316x3544
    Size: 935.18 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210816-N-OJ308-1039 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

