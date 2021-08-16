210816-N-OJ308-1013

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 16, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) use a fire hose to wash the ship's flight deck, Aug. 16. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 02:25 Photo ID: 6785787 VIRIN: 210816-N-OJ308-1013 Resolution: 4614x3076 Size: 801.94 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210816-N-OJ308-1013 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.