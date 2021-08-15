210815-N-LN075-1057

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 15, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Ginger Nash, left, assigned to the Wasp-class Amphibious Assault Ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), stands watch in the ship’s combat information center, Aug. 15. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)

