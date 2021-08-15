Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210815-N-LN075-1037 [Image 1 of 9]

    GULF OF OMAN

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 15, 2021) A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during routine routine flight operations, Aug. 15. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Kibena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 02:25
    Photo ID: 6785783
    VIRIN: 210815-N-LN075-1037
    Resolution: 5180x3453
    Size: 808.35 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210815-N-LN075-1037 [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IWO JIMA
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

