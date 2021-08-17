Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Administrative Department

    CFAO Administrative Department

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Aug. 17, 2021) Yeoman 3rd Class Richard Reddick, from Jacksonville, Fl. and assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa administrative department, uses the Transaction Online Processing System. TOPS allows command-authorized PASS coordinators to submit transactions on behalf of the command for service members requiring Pay & Personnel support and maintains continuous visibility. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
