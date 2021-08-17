KADENA, Japan (Aug. 17, 2021) Yeoman 3rd Class Richard Reddick, from Jacksonville, Fl. and assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa administrative department, uses the Transaction Online Processing System. TOPS allows command-authorized PASS coordinators to submit transactions on behalf of the command for service members requiring Pay & Personnel support and maintains continuous visibility. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 01:49
|Photo ID:
|6785772
|VIRIN:
|210817-N-QY759-0009
|Resolution:
|7606x5433
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Administrative Department, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
