CFAO Administrative Department

KADENA, Japan (Aug. 17, 2021) Yeoman 3rd Class Richard Reddick, from Jacksonville, Fl. and assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa administrative department, uses the Transaction Online Processing System. TOPS allows command-authorized PASS coordinators to submit transactions on behalf of the command for service members requiring Pay & Personnel support and maintains continuous visibility. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

