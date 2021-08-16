Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Command Control Station

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210816-N-MT581-1062



    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 16, 2021) Hull Technician 3rd Class Joshua Smutzer, from Rock Island, Ill. assigned to Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), operates a console in the central control station (CCS) and communicates with main machinery room one during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 16. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. This year’s iteration supports Large Scale Exercise (LSE)2021, globally integrated training that demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 00:59
    Photo ID: 6785742
    VIRIN: 210816-N-MT581-1062
    Resolution: 2938x1839
    Size: 379.27 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Command Control Station, by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS John P. Murtha
    3rd Fleet Forward
    Win Everyday
    B Great
    Large Scale Exercise 2021
    Freedom Banner 2021

