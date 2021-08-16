USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Command Control Station

210816-N-MT581-1062







PACIFIC OCEAN (August 16, 2021) Hull Technician 3rd Class Joshua Smutzer, from Rock Island, Ill. assigned to Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), operates a console in the central control station (CCS) and communicates with main machinery room one during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 16. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. This year’s iteration supports Large Scale Exercise (LSE)2021, globally integrated training that demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 00:59 Photo ID: 6785742 VIRIN: 210816-N-MT581-1062 Resolution: 2938x1839 Size: 379.27 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US