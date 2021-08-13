SAN DIEGO (Aug. 13, 2021) Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Simon Town, assigned to the "Conquistadors" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57, poses for a photograph in front of one of the squadron's C-40 Clippers. VR-57 is a Navy Reserve squadron that provides fleet wide logistics support around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 17:21
|Photo ID:
|6785477
|VIRIN:
|210813-N-SF984-0015
|Resolution:
|5300x3533
|Size:
|763.13 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|HICKORY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, North Carolina Native Sailor Poses for Photograph, by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
