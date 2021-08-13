North Carolina Native Sailor Poses for Photograph

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 13, 2021) Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Simon Town, assigned to the "Conquistadors" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57, poses for a photograph in front of one of the squadron's C-40 Clippers. VR-57 is a Navy Reserve squadron that provides fleet wide logistics support around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

Date Taken: 08.13.2021
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
Hometown: HICKORY, NC, US