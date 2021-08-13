Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Carolina Native Sailor Poses for Photograph

    North Carolina Native Sailor Poses for Photograph

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Milburn  

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 13, 2021) Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Simon Town, assigned to the "Conquistadors" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57, poses for a photograph in front of one of the squadron's C-40 Clippers. VR-57 is a Navy Reserve squadron that provides fleet wide logistics support around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 17:21
    Photo ID: 6785477
    VIRIN: 210813-N-SF984-0015
    Resolution: 5300x3533
    Size: 763.13 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: HICKORY, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Carolina Native Sailor Poses for Photograph, by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    VR-57
    C-40
    CNAFR
    FLSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT