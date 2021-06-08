ASF OC Spray

210806-N-GK686-1457 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2021) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Riley Allen uses water to flush his face after participating in an oleoresin capsicum course as part of training for the Auxiliary Security Force onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Triniti Lersch)

