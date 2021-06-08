ASF OC Spray

210806-N-GK686-1401 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2021) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Desmond Taylor is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum as part of an OC training for the Auxiliary Security Force onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Triniti Lersch)

