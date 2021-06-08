ASF OC Spray

210806-N-GK686-1373 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Selena Sou takes down the “red man” during the oleoresin capsicum course as part of training for the Auxiliary Security Force onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Triniti Lersch)

Date Taken: 08.06.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 Location: SIGONELLA, IT by SA Triniti Lersch