Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASF OC Spray [Image 3 of 7]

    ASF OC Spray

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.06.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Triniti Lersch 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    210806-N-GK686-1284 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 6, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class William Almás is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum as part of an OC training for the Auxiliary Security Force onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Triniti Lersch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 04:04
    Photo ID: 6784341
    VIRIN: 210806-N-GK686-1284
    Resolution: 1500x991
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASF OC Spray [Image 7 of 7], by SA Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASF OC Spray
    ASF OC Spray
    ASF OC Spray
    ASF OC Spray
    ASF OC Spray
    ASF OC Spray
    ASF OC Spray

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ASF
    OC SPRAY
    NAS Sigonella
    Navy
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT