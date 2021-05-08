PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2021) U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) hold a guide rope during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), Aug. 5. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 03:45
|Photo ID:
|6784316
|VIRIN:
|210805-M-LE234-1057
|Resolution:
|5183x3455
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, 11th MEU and USS Portland Conduct RAS [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS
