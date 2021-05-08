Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU and USS Portland Conduct RAS [Image 5 of 7]

    11th MEU and USS Portland Conduct RAS

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2021) U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) hold a guide rope during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), Aug. 5. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 03:45
    Photo ID: 6784316
    VIRIN: 210805-M-LE234-1057
    Resolution: 5183x3455
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU and USS Portland Conduct RAS [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

