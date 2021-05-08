11th MEU and USS Portland Conduct RAS

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2021) U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) connect fuel hoses during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), Aug. 5. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

