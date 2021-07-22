Capt. Dave Matherly and Maj. Rob Delabar, pilots with the 54th Air Refueling Squadron, operate a KC-135 Stratotanker for an air refueling mission during Combat Raider 21, July 22, 2021. The crew took to the air to provide aerial refueling support for F-16 Fighting Falcons, a B-1B Lancer, and the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, the F-35A. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 23:54
|Photo ID:
|6784153
|VIRIN:
|210722-Z-WN050-2002
|Resolution:
|7381x4921
|Size:
|11.14 MB
|Location:
|SD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, KC-135 Stratotanker Pilots [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
