Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 Stratotanker Pilots [Image 1 of 7]

    KC-135 Stratotanker Pilots

    SD, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Dave Matherly and Maj. Rob Delabar, pilots with the 54th Air Refueling Squadron, operate a KC-135 Stratotanker for an air refueling mission during Combat Raider 21, July 22, 2021. The crew took to the air to provide aerial refueling support for F-16 Fighting Falcons, a B-1B Lancer, and the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, the F-35A. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 23:54
    Photo ID: 6784149
    VIRIN: 210722-Z-WN050-2004
    Resolution: 7858x5239
    Size: 10.91 MB
    Location: SD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Stratotanker Pilots [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-135 Stratotanker Pilots
    KC-135 Stratotanker Pilots
    KC-135 Stratotanker Pilots
    KC-135 Stratotanker Pilots
    KC-135 Stratotanker Pilots
    KC-135 Stratotanker Pilots
    KC-135 Stratotanker Pilots

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    Refueling
    KC-135
    114th Fighter Wing
    CombatRaider21
    54th Air Refueling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT