KC-135 Stratotanker Pilots

Capt. Dave Matherly and Maj. Rob Delabar, pilots with the 54th Air Refueling Squadron, operate a KC-135 Stratotanker for an air refueling mission during Combat Raider 21, July 22, 2021. The crew took to the air to provide aerial refueling support for F-16 Fighting Falcons, a B-1B Lancer, and the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter, the F-35A. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

