DoDEA Pacific West District Superintendent Visits NBG

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 16, 2021) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett met with Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Pacific West District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Arrington at the NBG Headquarters Aug. 12. Also, present during the meeting were DoDEA Pacific West Chief of Staff Dr. Joel Grim and NBG Schools Community Superintendent Gail Wiley. During the meeting, they discussed the upcoming school year and the way forward with practices and protocols that reduce the risks of COVID-19 transmission in the school setting and the safety of both students and school personnel. The academic year for DoDEA Guam Schools begins on Aug. 23.

    DoDEA Naval Base Guam Quality of Life

