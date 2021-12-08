SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 16, 2021) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett met with Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Pacific West District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Arrington at the NBG Headquarters Aug. 12. Also, present during the meeting were DoDEA Pacific West Chief of Staff Dr. Joel Grim and NBG Schools Community Superintendent Gail Wiley. During the meeting, they discussed the upcoming school year and the way forward with practices and protocols that reduce the risks of COVID-19 transmission in the school setting and the safety of both students and school personnel. The academic year for DoDEA Guam Schools begins on Aug. 23.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.15.2021 23:50 Photo ID: 6784146 VIRIN: 210812-N-VV159-0197 Resolution: 4356x2882 Size: 1.2 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoDEA Pacific West District Superintendent Visits NBG [Image 3 of 3], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.