Staff Sgt. Kwanique Jones, an explosive ordnance disposal technician (89D) with 797th Ordnance Company - EOD poses with his gear during Special Operations Forces (SOF) Support Training with 704TH EOD
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 18:09
|Photo ID:
|6783970
|VIRIN:
|210809-A-DD152-246
|Resolution:
|4213x6698
|Size:
|12.29 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 704th SOF Support Training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
