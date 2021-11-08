Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    704th SOF Support Training [Image 3 of 4]

    704th SOF Support Training

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    71st Ordnance Group (EOD)

    Staff Sgt. Brian Bell, an explosive ordnance disposal technician (89D) with 759th Ordnance Company - EOD observes his students during SOF Support Training at Fort Hood, Texas, August 11, 2021.

    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 18:09
