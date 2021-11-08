Staff Sgt. Corey Rinn, an explosive ordnance disposal technician (89D) with 797th Ordnance Company - EOD poses for a photo during SOF Support Training at Fort Hood, Texas, August 11, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 18:10
|Photo ID:
|6783967
|VIRIN:
|210811-A-DD152-891
|Resolution:
|6254x4364
|Size:
|14.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 704th SOF Support Training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT