210814-N-PC065-3010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) sails ahead of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in the Atlantic Ocean Aug. 14, 2021, as Arlington and Kearsarge Sailors participate in Large-Scale Exercise (LSE 2021). LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.15.2021 12:44 Photo ID: 6783679 VIRIN: 210814-N-PC065-3010 Resolution: 4685x3123 Size: 976.92 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Arlington Sailors participate in Large-Scale Exercise 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.