Monterey Conducts Exercise with Partner Nation

210814-N-WQ732-3412 RED SEA (August 14, 2021) – Guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), front, transits in formation with Egyptian Navy Frigate ENS Taba (916) in the Red Sea, Aug. 14. Monterey is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

