210814-N-WQ732-3362 RED SEA (August 14, 2021) – Guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) transits the Red Sea, Aug. 14. Monterey is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 05:22
|Photo ID:
|6783541
|VIRIN:
|210814-N-WQ732-3362
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|840.06 KB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Monterey Conducts Exercise with Partner Nation [Image 13 of 13], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
