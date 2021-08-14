Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monterey Conducts Exercise with Partner Nation [Image 8 of 13]

    Monterey Conducts Exercise with Partner Nation

    RED SEA

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210814-N-WQ732-3168 RED SEA (August 14, 2021) – Egyptian Navy Frigate ENS Taba (916), left, transits in formation with guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Red Sea, Aug. 14. Monterey is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 05:21
    Photo ID: 6783538
    VIRIN: 210814-N-WQ732-3168
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 754.75 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Conducts Exercise with Partner Nation [Image 13 of 13], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

