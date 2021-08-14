Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monterey Departs Egypt [Image 4 of 13]

    Monterey Departs Egypt

    BERENICE, EGYPT

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210814-N-WQ732-1023 BERENICE, Egypt (August 14, 2021) – Sailors man the rails aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) as the ship departs Berenice, Egypt, Aug. 14. Monterey is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Departs Egypt [Image 13 of 13], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

