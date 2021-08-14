210814-N-WQ732-1010 BERENICE, Egypt (August 14, 2021) – Sailors handle a mooring line aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) as the ship departs Berenice, Egypt, Aug. 14. Monterey is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.15.2021 05:21 Photo ID: 6783526 VIRIN: 210814-N-WQ732-1010 Resolution: 4882x3145 Size: 483.22 KB Location: BERENICE, EG Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Departs Egypt [Image 13 of 13], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.