Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 19 of 20]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman George Cardenas 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210813-N-RC359-1014 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 13, 2021) – Aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) approaches Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 13. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman George Cardenas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 23:45
    Photo ID: 6782980
    VIRIN: 210813-N-RC359-1021
    Resolution: 600x400
    Size: 191.9 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 20 of 20], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Patuxent
    USNS Patuxent
    T-AO 201

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT