USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea

210813-N-DW158-1043 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 13, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 1st Class Reymart Hombrebueno directs a forklift in the hangar bay of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

