Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea [Image 14 of 20]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman Gray Gibson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210813-N-DW158-1043 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 13, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 1st Class Reymart Hombrebueno directs a forklift in the hangar bay of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 13. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 23:45
    Photo ID: 6782975
    VIRIN: 210813-N-DW158-1043
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 717.33 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea [Image 20 of 20], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Hangar Bay
    "USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet"
    Carrier Strike Group 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT