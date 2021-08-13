USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment

210813-N-BR419-1386 ARABIAN SEA (August 13, 2021) – Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Peter Hoffman, assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, checks if the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is safe for a cargo retrieval during a vertical replenishment in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 13. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

