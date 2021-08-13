Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment [Image 10 of 20]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Vertical Replenishment

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210813-N-BR419-1386 ARABIAN SEA (August 13, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Alex Jackson, back, and Logistics Specialist 1st Class Marialourdes Brady hook cargo to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a vertical Replenishment in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 13. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 23:45
    Photo ID: 6782971
    VIRIN: 210813-N-BR419-1411
    Resolution: 3599x5419
    Size: 755.18 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

