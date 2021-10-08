Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210810-N-VJ326-1132 [Image 6 of 6]

    210810-N-VJ326-1132

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210810-N-VJ326-1132 (PACIFIC OCEAN) (Aug. 10, 2021) Midshipmen observe the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) during a replenishment-at-sea with assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 23:39
    Photo ID: 6777284
    VIRIN: 210810-N-VJ326-1132
    Resolution: 5535x3690
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    This work, 210810-N-VJ326-1132 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphib
    MSC
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

