210810-N-VJ326-1132 (PACIFIC OCEAN) (Aug. 10, 2021) Midshipmen observe the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) during a replenishment-at-sea with assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 10. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 23:39
|Photo ID:
|6777284
|VIRIN:
|210810-N-VJ326-1132
|Resolution:
|5535x3690
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210810-N-VJ326-1132 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
