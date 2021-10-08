Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210810-N-TT639-1030 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Javier Hernandez, from Palm Springs, Calif., operates an aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) hand pump in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 10. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
