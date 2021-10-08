210810-N-TT639-1012 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2021) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Erica Ray, from St. Louis, fills an ice cream machine on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 10. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)
This work, 210810-N-TT639-1012 [Image 6 of 6], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
