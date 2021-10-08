210810-N-TT639-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2021) Airman Dontay Thomas, from Jacksonville, Fla., cleans a vari-nozzle in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), August 10. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 23:39
|Photo ID:
|6777279
|VIRIN:
|210810-N-TT639-1002
|Resolution:
|3200x2286
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210810-N-TT639-1002 [Image 6 of 6], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT