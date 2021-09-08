NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – ANB Construction Road Repairs

210809-N-TP832-3059 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Aug. 9, 2021) Pfc. Bryce Quick, assigned to 7th Engineer Support Battalion, cuts tie wire for repairs of Quarry Road on San Clemente Island, Calif. as U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 conducts construction and support of Expeditionary Advanced Base and Advanced Naval Base Operations as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a major combat operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

