Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210809-N-OP825-1135 [Image 7 of 7]

    210809-N-OP825-1135

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman erica higa 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210809-N-OP825-1135 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2021) An F-35B Lightning II assigned to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conducts a fly-by over amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 9. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 21:15
    Photo ID: 6777252
    VIRIN: 210809-N-OP825-1135
    Resolution: 4397x2931
    Size: 442.14 KB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210809-N-OP825-1135 [Image 7 of 7], by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210809-N-OP825-1225
    210809-N-LY160-1056
    210809-N-SS492-0041
    210809-N-XN177-1105
    210809-N-LY160-1020
    210809-N-OP825-1008
    210809-N-OP825-1135

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amphib
    USS
    US Navy
    Tripoli
    F-35B Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT