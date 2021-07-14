Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 06:40 Photo ID: 6775186 VIRIN: 210714-N-SY521-896 Resolution: 1800x2520 Size: 2.63 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NNSY Uses Innovative Underwater ROV Technology for Inspections [Image 4 of 4], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.